Creatives crafts for kids to celebrate Women’s Day

Cape Town - Are you still wondering what to do for the special woman in your life this Women’s Day? Look no further as Glytterati shares some incredible and easy crafts from making petal flowers, cards, letters as well as an envelope as we celebrate women this Wednesday.

Petal flower If you believe paper crafts were only for older children, you’re mistaken, below we make fun and easy flower. What You'll Need

Purple construction paper Scissors Directions

Make a paper square, start out with a square piece of paper, preferably thin or lightweight paper. Fold in half again into triangle shape and again in the middle to come up with an even smaller triangle. Rotate the triangle so that the longest side is positioned vertically and the solid corner is at the bottom.

Bring the bottom short side towards the triangle’s long side and cut above the horizontal straight edge. Draw an arc starting from the top corner of the triangle’s vertical side and ending about half inch, this arc defines the shape of the flower petals. Cut along the arc, now cut along the line and unfold the fold to create a petal flower and you are done. Women’s day card or letter

Cards aren’t just for Mother’s Day but for every occasion, lets create a card to show care and appreciation for the important women in your life, write everything you love about them. What You’ll Need Cardstock or A4 paper

Pencil or pen Crayons Directions

Fold the paper in half and draw flowers or hearts to decorate your card, you can draw anything and when you are done, start writing, easy as that. Decorated envelope What else can you do? It’s an envelope and guess this is where you can put the card/ letter you made, how fun and easy.

Envelopes Home-made envelopes can add a personal touch to any card or letter this woman’s day. What You’ll Need

Construction paper Glue Tape

Directions Fold the paper over evenly, you should get a rectangle half the size of your original piece. Tape together the open left and right sides to close the two open edges of the rectangle, leaving the top open.