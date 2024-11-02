Crowdfunding campaign launched to save Tannie Poppie's roosterbrood legacy

Cape Town - Roosterbood sensation, Tannie Poppie from Laingsburg has fallen on hard times and is struggling to make ends meet and is hoping a crowdfunding campaign will help her pay her debts and revive her business as she enters retirement. Two weeks ago, Content producer, Christiaan Coetsee began a Backabuddy campaign for Tannie Poppie, appealing to raise R50 000 and has since reached a mark for R4000.

Tannie Poppie is known for her legendary roosterbrood. file pic Rosaline van As or Tannie Poppie as she is fondly known as, and her daughter, Naomi Etson told Weekend Argus, that her roosterbrood sales had dropped dramatically since the Covid-19 pandemic and that she was battling to pay rental for the venue she utilises via the municipality’s tourism department where she did catering and stored her products. Tannie Poppie is a popular face along the N1 in Laingsburg where she has become known for selling her mouth-watering roosterbrood. In 2019, she became famous when she was seen by a passing cyclist who sampled her breads and campaigned for her dream to travel to Italy.

“I am still surviving through the grace of God,” Tannie Poppie said. “I am 15 years on this road and refuse to give up. “In the beginning my business was doing well but when Covid-19 came, I could not pay the rent at the tourism building.

“The catering also fell through and the electricity supply has been cut off but I still have running water and am able to store my goods there. “I am grateful for the help I am going to receive as I would like to build my business up again.’ Coetsee via The Backabuddy campaign titled: “Help Tannie Poppie – The Roosterkoek Legend said they were rallying together to assist her.

“From the small town of Laingsburg – Tannie Poppie became world renowned for her wonderful roosterkoek. She has been flown across the world to prepare roosterkoek, she has been featured in television shows, documentaries and commercials. We have been loving Tannie Poppie and her roosterkoek for many years,” he said. “Now it is time for us to give something back to Tannie Poppie. She needs help to retire gracefully, move back to her family and live in peace. We are doing this in collaboration with Tannie Poppie’s daughter – Naomi, to ensure that we give her what she needs.” Tannie Poppie has six children, one of whom is deceased, 16 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

“The business is not doing well and the trolley that she uses to transport her goods has also broken,” said Etson. “She is now working from hand to mouth. We want to raise the money to repair the building as the door is broken for example. We were at the municipality a year ago to discuss payment options. “My mother is now also living in my cousin’s backyard after the owner of the property she was staying in on also moved. My mother works hard and is struggling by only managing to make R300 a day.”