Don’t miss Jonathan Butler at the CTIJF. African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - For street vendor Tim Morere, who sells traditional jewellery and traditional clothes, Cape Town International Jazz Festival (#CTIJF) is one of the busiest of his off-season weekends. “People come prepared to spend money. Some are locals but many are international travels who usually buy more than one item,” says Morere.

Music fans from around the world and across the country flock to Cape Town for the annual CTIJF, giving a great boost to the local economy.

Beverley Schafer from the province’s Economic Development and Tourism Department says the Jazz Festival is one of the key events in the Cape Town and Western Cape’s events calendar.

The festival is organised by events company espAfrika and designed to harness the healing forces of music and nature, as well as social entrepreneurship.

This year’s event will feature some of the most celebrated musicians among others Chaka Khan, Moonchild, Shekhinah, Sho Madjozi, Soweto Gospel Choir, and Eliane Elias.

The Festival attracts around 37000 jazz lovers each year. Some estimates indicate that the two-day festival provides the economic boost of around R700 million to the economy, and creating around 2000 temporary jobs for local people.

When it comes to the tourism and hospitality sectors, which include hotels, restaurants and entertainment, Schafer says they benefit from an influx of visitors as hotels are often fully booked during this period.

“The event also provides tour opportunities that allow visitors to visit areas outside of the city bowl. We are pleased to see that they are focusing on Khayelitsha this year - helping to grow the tourism and economy in this area and providing guests with a glimpse of some of the tourism and entertainment on offer in this area” says Schafer.

He added that the festival also attracts media coverage from all over the world, which helps to market the province further.

Cape Town is already the events capital of the world, and events like the Jazz Festival help to further cement this reputation, says Schafer

Geoff Jacobs, President of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry says some of the popular tourist attractions that tourists visit when they are here include: “the V&A Waterfront which is the most popular tourist attraction in the country and it is a given that every jazz enthusiast will visit the Waterfront during the festival.

“Other attractions include the Table Mountain cableway, Robben Island, Cape Point and the wine routes - both within the Cape Town Municipal boundaries and beyond.

“Visitors frequently make substantial purchases for delivery to their homes across the country. In addition, we have historical attractions such as the Castle and specialist attractions like Kirstenbosch Gardens.”

He also adds that the Jazz Festival brings visitors to Cape Town outside of the tourism high season.

“It is one of a number of successful ways Cape Town has used to keep the stream of visitors flowing throughout the year.

“This event tourism is important because tourist attractions, hotels, restaurants and coach operators need to keep going right through the year. Being able to operate out of season makes the difference between seasonal jobs and permanent jobs and this is vital for the economy,” says Jacobs.

* The festival will be held at the CTICC on March 29 and 30. The most anticipated free concert at Greenmarket Square is on March 27. Get tickets for the festival at Computicket.