Curro Durbanville Primary dominates the stage at national theatre finals

Cape Town - Curro Durbanville Primary School’s remarkable drama “AGT” dominated the stage and won the best production award at the ATKV Tjokkertoneel National Finals and the Curro Create National Youth Theatre Festival Finals. The finals were held at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg from October 3 to October 6, where Curro Durbanville brought home a cash prize of R10 000, a trophy, as well as a nomination in the best handling of technical aspects category.

Riaan Stroebel, executive head of Curro Durbanville Primary School, expressed his delight, saying that they were immensely proud of their talented learners and dedication of drama teacher Cecilia Wesson. “‘AGT’s’ success is a testament to the incredible teamwork and creativity within our school community, and it is amazing to see our learners representing their school and community with such excitement,” said Stroebel. The best actress in a leading role goes to Judi Hattingh. Picture: supplied. Judi Hattingh, who got the best actress in a leading role award, said she was excited about the whole experience and meeting new people and creating beautiful memories.

The best director goes to Cecilia Wesson. Picture: Supplied Wesson, the pioneering mind behind “AGT”, also expressed her feelings over the girls’ incredible journey, saying that she was happy for her primary school learners to be part of such a high standard of professional competition and that it was an experience they will treasure forever. She said that the learners impressed her with their determination, hard work, and adaptability to change, and they put a lot of effort into improving their acting and paid close attention to every aspect during their final rehearsal in Pretoria. They hope that with their outstanding production, they will encourage additional young learners to start studying drama at their schools.