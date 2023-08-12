Cycle in a fun and safe way

Cycling is not just for fun, but a life skill too. A church in Grassy Park, together with the provincial Department of Mobility’s campaign of Pedal Power, is teaching children how to cycle.

They launched the project just over a year ago with a focus on pupils in Grades 4 to 6. The project was initially sponsored in November 2021 just as South Africa experienced the after-effects of Covid-19. Pastor of Grassy Park Baptist Church, Wayne Barros, said the programme provides the opportunity to reach the vulnerable in our society with positivity.

The people who will be helping are known as GAP workers, matriculants who have taken a year out of their lives to work alongside an organisation that will give them exposure to working environments and various cultural settings. “This will also give them an understanding and insight for future study fields as they express uncertainty into which study fields would best suit them,” said Barros. Barros said the aim is to teach pupils in all primary schools in the Grassy Park and Lotus River areas.

“We have been able to complete a project at Fairview Primary School and have met with the management of three other schools in the area,” said Barros. They teach learners during school hours as part of their school day programme and they make use of the school halls and tarred play areas. “We create a cycling circuit with road safety signs and teach them safety on roads and observations as well as skills like patience, self-confidence, independence and working with others,” he said.

At present they have a limited number of bicycles which they use daily. These bicycles are not given to the learners, although some could benefit from having one. “We have donated a limited number in cases where it was needed in the community. However, most of our bicycles are used for the project,” said Barros.

Through the project, about 40 learners are taught each day. By by the end of the week about 500 learners per school are reached. Children will learn how to ride a bike, general road safety and other life skills that is invaluable in order to be good citizens, like patience, confidence, and respect for others. “Also goal-setting independence and a general sense of being able to learn a new skill,” added Barros.

“We want to expand this programme to include more schools and workers.” More funding will also see volunteers receive stipends as they sacrifice their time and skills with the learners. Lindsay September, a Grade 6 pupil at Fairview Primary, said that during lessons she had so much fun.

“I was nervous at first, but with the help of Pastor Wayne I felt safe.” She also learnt how to control the bicycle better on the road and her favourite part was when learners would walk through the pedestrian crossing and do funny tricks. A parent, Lee- Anne September, said they were grateful to Barros for helping educate the children about road safety on bicycles.

“We feel more secure with Lindsay riding a bicycle on the road. So many accidents can be avoided if children get the proper road safety lessons,” said September. Meanwhile Simamkele Athenkosi came all the way from the Free State to Cape Town to volunteer as a GAP worker. She said it was amazing to see how the children got their confidence back as they managed to overcome their fears.