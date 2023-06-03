Decorex Cape Town returns with a bang

Cape Town: Decorex Cape Town is returning with a bang, providing the Mother City with the opportunity to explore the newest design concepts and advancements. Hosted by the City of Cape Town,and sponsored by Lexus, Plascon and Samsung, the show boasts of over 200 premium brands, ensuring an all-encompassing experience that showcases curated exhibitions, cutting-edge designs and product launches. Decorex Cape Town also features two state-of-the-art theatres, offering visitors even more interactivity and engagement.

The showcase takes place from June 22-25, 2023 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). Each year the Decorex Africa team singles out an interior design firm whose work is worthy of acclaim. For 2023, “Changing Spaces” will be bringing its design vision to life in the Designer Spotlight at the show. For the first time ever, popular online retailer Superbalist.com is bringing its virtual store to life with a physical presence at the show, featuring an apartment showcasing one room in four different looks. A dedicated QR code for each room will direct shoppers to a curated basket of everything showcased in the room so that they can shop their favourite items or the whole room with one click. This unique exhibit blurs the lines between e-commerce and brick-and-mortar, offering in-context inspiration for functional and pleasurable living.

The Samsung Bespoke Cooking Theatre will come alive as local chefs showcase their favourite dishes through live demonstrations. Immerse yourself in the culinary world as kitchen maestros share their expertise and provide valuable cooking tips. Satisfy your hunger for new recipes and cooking techniques, and if you're lucky, taste the culinary creations before sharing them on social media. For 2023, the much-awaited annual Kitchen Design Project will be realised by trade professionals under the banner of the Kitchen Specialists Association (KSA) of South Africa - everything and the kitchen sink. A group exhibition mounted by the Craft + Design Institute (CDI) will showcase export-ready contemporary craft. Dubbed NEXT2023, the exhibition is curated by the CDI’s Market Development Programme Manager Fran Stewart. The 24 participants include the likes of Thabo Makhetha, A Love Supreme, Champel, Head On Design, Minima, Unique Driftwood Creations, Modern Gesture, Woza Moya, Knot Again and Lulasclan.