Discover Cape Town’s flavourful side at the Beverage Show

Cape Town - Cape Town is renowned for its stunning landscapes and vibrant culture, and in November 2024, it will add another feather to its cap – the Cape Town Beverage Show. Scheduled from 22-24 November at the CTICC, this three-day extravaganza is the perfect opportunity to dive into the world of beverages.

Whether you’re a seasoned wine connoisseur, a gin enthusiast, or someone who simply enjoys a good cup of coffee, the show promises a delightful blend of tastings, interactive workshops, and live demonstrations. The show seeks to create a sensory experience that not only highlights the beverages themselves but also the passion and craftsmanship behind them. Visitors can embark on the Wine Walk to discover different varieties and learn from winemakers about the art of viticulture. For those interested in spirits, the brandy- making sessions offer a chance to understand the intricacies of distillation, blending, and aging.

If beer is more your style, craft breweries like Saggy Stone will be there to offer tastings and share stories about their brewing journeys. But the Cape Town Beverage Show is not just about alcoholic drinks. The show will also feature an array of non-alcoholic offerings, including artisanal teas, coffees, and buzz-free beers.

These beverages are perfect for those who want to explore unique flavours without the alcohol content. The show’s diverse lineup ensures there is something for everyone, making it the ideal event for beverage enthusiasts of all kinds. The highlight of this year’s event is undoubtedly the Master Mixologist Competition hosted by the event partner, Cause and Effect Cocktail Kitchen. Open to amateur cocktail makers, the competition invites participants to create an original cocktail using one of the featured brands.

The top 10 contestants will battle it out in the Grand Finale on 24 November for a chance to win R40,000. It’s a fantastic opportunity to see creativity in action and pick up some new tricks for your home bar. So why wait? Mark your calendars, get your tickets, and get ready to discover the flavourful side of Cape Town at the Cape Town Beverage Show. For ticket information and event details, visit www.ctbevshow.co.za. Also be sure to follow the event on Facebook and Instagram.