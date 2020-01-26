DJ Lag will be flying the South African flag high and attending the star-studded event in Los Angeles, USA, in support of Beyoncé on her nomination.

The "Trip To New York" hitmaker was among local artists handpicked to work alongside the global superstar on her latest album, "The Lion King: The Gift".

He produced the track "My Power" on the album that features Busiswa showcasing Mzansi’s original genre, gqom.

Lag said being in the space of musical icons of the world was an honour and representing his country and community on a world platform a dream.

“It is an amazing time for our music and being here in this capacity is an honour. I know many of the African artists who participated in the production of The Gift are not attending the awards, so I am here to represent all of us and especially my sisters Moonchild and Busiswa, who collaborated on 'My Power',” he said.

“The nomination for The Gift is important because many African artists were part of the making of it. And in terms of Gqom, seeing this ‘niche’ and ‘underground’ genre being included on the album with one of the biggest artists in the world means a lot. It just proves that there are no limits to what we can do if we stick to our authenticity and amazing musical history as a nation and as a continent.”

Beyoncé is nominated alongside Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift. “Working with Beyoncé’s team and in her studio was, of course, a highlight. Everyone was extremely kind and open to the process. I also think that this was the best track in the whole album, not only because of the beat but because of the incredible women on it. But I am biased,” he said.

With or without a win, Lag is already making major moves in his career. He is currently working on a live show with a live drummer and amazing visuals, set for a tour this year.

“There are more shows all around the world and my own event Something for Clermont taking place in Durban on May 01, 2020. I will be releasing a full-length album at the end of the year. I also have a few South African and global campaigns in the pipeline,” he added.