Doek business wrapped up









WITH traditional festivities taking place year-round in South Africa, knowing how to tie a doek (traditional headscarf) is a must for fashion- forward women. That’s the view of Deane Skenjane, a local doek manufacturer and stylist from Khayelitsha, who said the headpiece was a cultural symbol that had grown in style and had now become fashionable today. In the African culture, a doek for women has symbolic significance. Skenjane specialises in the manufacturing of iqhiya (the Xhosa word for a doek), traditional headwear which is adorned with beads to enhance the beauty of the fabric. The item is often worn by women at traditional events. New brides also wear iqhiya as a sign of being accepted into their new families.

According to the 56-year-old stylist, “wearing a doek provides a Xhosa woman with a level of confidence, pride and inner strength.

“The doek is traditionally a sign of respect and gives a woman a social standing,” Skenjane added.

The late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela popularised the wrap and was often seen wearing full Xhosa attire which she accessorised with a doek.

South African singer and poet Jessica Mbangeni and jazz afro artist Simphiwe Dana are also known for their unique takes on wearing doeks, while older Xhosa women wear more elaborate headpieces because of their seniority in their families.

Skenjana started her doek-making business in 1999 from her home before later renting a small room at the Look Out Hill in Khayelitsha.

She embarked on her entrepreneurial journey after realising there was a market for the headgear.

“I started very small, doing it for people in my neighbourhood, until I got big orders from tourists, businesses and well-known people in the community. Today, my business has grown,” she said.

Skenjana added she hoped to obtain an accreditation certificate to train others on how to make and manufacture the doeks, and style clients.

Client Zukiswa Thembe, 46, said a doek defined her Africanness.

“It gives me self-confidence, I embrace it as my crown as a young business person.

“This woman is doing a stunning job, I have bought six of her headwraps in the past two years. I like the colourful beads added on the her doeks,” Thembe said.