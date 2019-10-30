That’s the view of Deane Skenjane, a local doek manufacturer and stylist from Khayelitsha, who said the headpiece was a cultural symbol that had grown in style and had now become fashionable today.
In the African culture, a doek for women has symbolic significance.
Skenjane specialises in the manufacturing of iqhiya (the Xhosa word for a doek), traditional headwear which is adorned with beads to enhance the beauty of the fabric.
The item is often worn by women at traditional events. New brides also wear iqhiya as a sign of being accepted into their new families.