Cape Town – Do you want to know why children (including you) and adults in South Africa are wearing green and gold on Fridays? This is a way of showing support for the Springboks. Bok Friday, as it is affectionately known, aims to motivate and uplift people around the country during the Rugby World Cup.

The first fact is that rugby union teams play every four years; the most recent World Cup took place in 2019. South Africa won the 2019 World Cup in Japan after beating England in the final. The current Rugby World Cup is being held in France.

The Springboks won three Rugby World Cups, in 1995, 2007 and 2019. The team’s nickname, “Bokke”, is taken from the name Springboks. The Springboks are known for their dedication to the squad and their ability to inspire people and spread a positive vibe throughout the country.

The Springboks and New Zealand’s All Blacks are equal for the most tournament triumphs at the Rugby World Cup, with three each. Cape Town is well represented in the Springbok Rugby World Cup squad by players including Grant Williams, Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse. Canan Moodie is the youngest player in the squad and he’s only 20.