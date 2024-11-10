Endler Concert Series: Felix Mendelssohn's Elijah to be performed in stunning finale

Cape Town - As the 2024 Endler Concert Series draws to a close, the stage is set for a musical experience that promises to leave audiences spellbound. On the evenings of 16 and 17 November, renowned conductor Johan de Villiers will lead a powerful rendition of Felix Mendelssohn's oratorio Elijah, featuring an exceptional cast and an impressive choir that reflects the breadth of South African talent.

Joining de Villiers will be celebrated soloists Brittany Smith (soprano), Minette du Toit-Pearce (mezzo), Siphe Mdena (tenor), and Conroy Scott (baritone), who will take on the title role of Elijah. Scott's previous accolades include the trophy for Best Performer in Vocal Classical Music, a testament to his commanding stage presence and vocal prowess. This collaborative effort will see a choir of over 100 singers, predominantly composed of former Libertas Choir members, augmented by gifted vocalists from across the Western Cape, creating a rich, harmonious sound. Minette du Toit-Pearce (Mezzo) The performance will be supported by a professional orchestra of 45 musicians, with the esteemed Petri Salonen as concertmaster, and the organ accompaniment under the skillful supervision of Zorada Temmingh.

This ensemble will breathe life into Mendelssohn's masterful work, renowned for its captivating blend of high drama and lyrical beauty. First conducted by Mendelssohn himself on 26 August 1846 in Birmingham, the oratorio has secured its place as one of the most beloved and frequently performed works in the classical music repertoire. Mendelssohn's integration of biblical texts from the books of Kings, alongside period-specific musical techniques, ensures a timeless relevance that resonates with audiences today.

The oratorio culminates in an exhilarating finale with the prophetic text from Isaiah, “And then shall your light break forth,” offering listeners a profound sense of closure and inspiration. Professor Johan de Villiers, whose illustrious career includes conducting the Stellenbosch University Choir and founding the Libertas Choir, continues to be a pillar of choral music in South Africa. Having transitioned to focus on oratorios and opera highlights in 2023, de Villiers brings expertise and passion to this performance that is sure to captivate attendees.

Brittany Smith, a distinguished soprano with a background in opera from the South African College of Music, has emerged not only as a performer but as an award-winning artist. Brittany Smith – Soprano Her accolades include the Fleur du Cap Theatre Award, while Minette du Toit-Pearce's journey from Stellenbosch University to international stages exemplifies her dedication and talent as a leading mezzo-soprano. Siphesihle Mdena's story, from his roots in King William's Town to significant operatic achievements across the globe, showcases the rich tapestry of South African musical heritage.

Lastly, Conroy Scott's transformation from mechanical engineering to an accomplished baritone adds depth to the performance narrative, providing a reminder of the diverse pathways that lead to musical excellence. This concert is not just a celebration of Mendelssohn's Elijah but an homage to the collaborative spirit of South African performers, reflecting a community united by a shared passion for the arts. As the final notes echo throughout the Endler Theatre, audience members can expect an evening of breathtaking artistry and emotional resonance.