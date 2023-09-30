Cape Town - If you're looking for something to do this holiday, the City is launching a programme to help learners avoid boredom and maintain progress during the final term. The programme will run from September 29 to October 9 at over 73 City recreational locations.

Activities will include indoor and outdoor games, sports, and indigenous games like Suikerkaskenades, ncuva, kgati, morabaraba and dibeke. Patricia van der Ross, councillor and Mayco member for community services and health, said the school holiday activity was a structured recreation activity aimed at pre-school and primary school children, as well as high school pupils. “The theme is intended to recognise our rich heritage through sport and traditional games and is aimed at encouraging our young people to learn more about their history while being entertained," said Van der Ross.

The recreation and parks department plans to hire 106 community members as Expanded Public Works Programme staff to enhance recreation programmes, offering fitness activities, arts and crafts, games, and sports events like dance, aerobics, and table tennis. There is also a variety of activities that will be held at the City's libraries to keep the children entertained. Parents and guardians are advised to use these programmes to keep their children active and engaged during the holidays.