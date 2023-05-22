Eve Thompson inspire children with tales of Africa’s female leaders

Cape Town - A workshop facilitated by Eve Thompson, an American human rights lawyer who has met fascinating people all over the world, will tell the stories of African women leaders. The Knysna Writers Club will be hosting the free writer’s workshop, “Stories we would like our kids to know with Eve Thompson”, on May 20.

Titled “Leading Women of Africa: Comprehension Readers”, Thompson’s book is aimed at children between the ages of 9 and 14 and includes stories about contemporary women who are changing the world. The readers include 13 comprehension stories on the leadership journeys of inspiring African women, including a special chapter on the former president of Malawi, Dr Joyce Banda. Other countries represented include Nigeria, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Zambia, the DRC and Ethiopia.

Each reader includes comprehension questions, discussion questions and vocabulary words for review at the end of each story. She said the idea for the book came about during lockdown. Thompson was inspired by the two girls in her household who were doing their schoolwork at home and she had the opportunity to see what they were reading.

“The comprehension readers subjects were dominated by stories about white men, often American, at that! “I was shocked. “While Benjamin Franklin was important in American history, he is less relevant here in South Africa.”

She believes children from Africa should learn about things that happened in the history of their own country and stories that portray roles played by women during that time. “Why shouldn’t children in South Africa learn more about Africans from other parts of the continent where they live? “Why not more about women who have and are still making vital contributions to the advancement of their countries and Africa as a whole?”

Thompson said she had been fortunate enough to become acquainted with many of these stories through her work and travels. She thought it was important to share the stories of some of these extraordinary women in the form of comprehension readers for kids. “Teachers seem to be hamstrung in bringing more of Africa into the classroom as this does not seem to be a priority of the education bureaucracy in the country,” she said.