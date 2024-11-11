Exciting Artscape events and productions audiences can look forward to in 2025

Cape Town - Arts and culture devotees will be spoilt for choice when it comes to events and things to do throughout 2025 at the performing arts gem known as the Artscape. A delectable smorgasbord of exciting productions awaits patrons throughout the new year at the venue situated on the Foreshore.

Verdi’s opulent “Aida” will enthral, the enigmatic Ndlovu Youth Choir will resound, the breathtaking knockout Tony award-winning Broadway hit musical “Dear Evan Hansen” will captivate, while side-splitting comedy awaits in “Defending the Caveman”. The life and art of Vincent van Gogh will be re-imagined through popular musical pop, rock, and jazz numbers in “Vincent”, contemporary dance abounds at the Meraki Dance Festival, Jazz Masters will be showcasing South Africa’s finest, and school holiday entertainment for the young ones in “Bluey’s Big Play”. Meanwhile, your favourite shows and productions return including the wonderfully sociable Suidoosterfees, the Artscape Women’s Humanity Arts Festival celebrating gender gains and challenges through the arts, the Youth Jazz Series, and Youth Classical Concert will showcase the Western Cape’s finest young musical talent.

Other productions returning include the High School Drama Festival, Schools Arts Festival and many more. The launch for the 2025 programme will take place on the evening of 20 November at 18:00 this year. Guests will include some of Artscape’s high level stakeholders, funders, celebrities, media and producers of big name brands. The dress code is Glimmer and Shimmer.

As an added bonus guests will be treated to the “Boogie Nights” performance celebrating the pop, R&B and Motown songs and melodies of the 60s, 70s, 80s eras. Meanwhile 2024 year concludes with a packed Festive Season programme including one of the most loved musicals “My Fair Lady”, “The Nutcracker” and “Santa’s Sleigh Bells Safari” – all great family entertainment. Additionally with Artscape’s stages hosting world-class performances, it is essential that the theatre caters for the needs of today’s performing.