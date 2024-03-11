Exciting opportunity for budding artists with ACT Nyoloha Scholarship Programme

An exciting opportunity for artists, between the ages of 17-25, in the different disciplines has come about with an undergraduate scholarship programme worth about R300 000. The goal of this scholarship is to support individuals in obtaining their first qualification in the performing, visual and digital arts at a South African tertiary institution or an Arts & Culture Trust (ACT)-accredited institution.

ACT is South Africa’s premier independent development and art investment organisation. The primary aim of ACT is to increase the capacity for arts and culture initiatives to create sustainable futures through development and investment in innovative, sustainable projects that make a meaningful contribution to society. One successful applicant in each category, i.e. performing arts and visual or digital arts, will receive a scholarship valued at R300 000 to start their studies in the 2025 academic year. The ACT Nyoloha Scholarship Programme (NSP) is a development-focused opportunity, designed to increase employability through the enhancement of sector-related knowledge and skills.

“Priority will be given to youth aged 17-25 who do not wish to pursue a formal qualification in the performing/visual arts sector but are currently and actively pursuing careers in performing/visual arts disciplines,” the organisation said. The 2024 iteration of the ACT NSP will have a strong focus on the inclusion of immersive technologies in the performing and visual or digital arts and explore domestic and international employability options for participants. The programme will enable key skills and knowledge transference in participants' choice of discipline – i.e. singing, acting, dance, visual or digital art – and ensure that they become well-versed in the technical and artistic aspects of mixed reality and AI tools.

Application process: 1. Category 1: Visual and digital arts – candidates must prepare to submit portfolios as specified in the application guidelines document. 2. Category 2: Performing arts – candidates must prepare to submit a two-minute video in which they perform in their selected discipline (i.e. singing, acting or dance).

3. ACT will be accepting a total intake of 80 participants for this year’s scholarship programme and a total of 15 participants for the training programme. 4. Parental or guardian consent is required when applying to audition for a spot on the 2024 scholarship programme. 5. Shortlisted applicants will be invited for virtual interviews via Zoom in April 2024.

6. The programme comprises bi-weekly online training and mentorship with industry heavyweights. 7. Participants must engage actively and participate in tasks, which will be evaluated monthly using a rating system. 8. The top 15 candidates across all disciplines will be the finalists and will compete in a gala performance showcase and visual or digital arts exhibition.

9. The finalists will be brought to Johannesburg and hosted for a full week with all expenses paid in preparation for the gala performance and exhibition. 10. The winners in each of the two categories will be revealed at the gala performance and exhibition event. Professional artists or performers, those who already have an arts qualification and those who are already registered with a tertiary institution may not apply.