My colleague is going to be so chuffed that I’m writing about him in this column. And to be honest I’m writing this because I’m so chuffed with him. He is our newsroom’s “Positive Guy” and he was even perkier than usual. “You are going to be so proud of me,” he said.

Curious, I asked why. And then he told me how a series of unfortunate events had led to him having to walk home from work. He didn’t know how far he walked, or for how long. But what he did know was that he felt terrific by the time he got home.

He was invigorated and is now considering walking or cycling to work instead of using his car.

I love that he came to share this story with me. The workplace is a great place to be a living example to your colleagues. Here are some ideas of how you can do this:

Pack a lunch and eat it in a common space, rather than at your desk. Hopefully, other staff will start to do the same and maybe groups will even start having lunch together. It’s a great way to interact.

Form a walking or running group at the office, and enter a team into a sporting event. It’s a great team-building exercise.

Ensure that food ordered for work functions includes healthy options.

Have a communal bowl of complimentary fruit for staff to enjoy.

Make the water cooler a central feature in your workplace. People will indulge in whatever is available, so make sure a glass of water is more accessible than a sugary cooldrink.

How’s your workplace doing when it comes to encouraging healthy habits? I’d love to know.

