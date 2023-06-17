Fabulous Father’s Day crafts for kids

Cape Town - Get creative this Father’s Day as we look at fun and interesting easy crafts that can make great gifts for your dad. Cynthia Thompson, writer for Teaching Expertise shares some fabulous activities kids can do using artwork.

Parents can help their children create these personal handmade gifts that will melt the heart of fathers everywhere. Before getting started, get some washable paint and a man’s shoe to make the father and ask an adult to help. Instructions

Print out the free printable and this will work best with cardstock rather than regular printer paper. Squirt paint on a paper plate and with the sponge brush, paint your child’s foot. Pro tip: painting it is easier than having him/her step in the paint and will yield neater results.

Help your child stand up and carefully place foot inside the boot print. You can also bend your child’s leg while sitting on the floor and place the paper underneath his/her foot. Press the foot firmly down without wiggling for a few seconds and gently remove. There is space at the bottom for you or your child to sign his/her name and/or add the year if you’d like.

Building Memories With Dad Instructions For this you will need any type of jar.

Get a colourful paper and pen and let kids write their memories and put them in a jar for dad. Father’s Day Cards, help kids make adorable cards for dad. Instructions

The first step is to get pre-folded blank card, decorate using colourful crayons. The exciting part of card making is to text to the card place the card in envelope. Hand Paint a Coffee Mug for Dad.

Instructions Get a mug and cover your child’s hands with paint. Help your child to form a heart by putting their thumbs and pointer fingers up, slowly place their hands on the mug press down firmly. Lift hands slowly one at a time from the mug.