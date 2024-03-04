Facing fear and having faith with ‘The Caterpillar and the Butterfly’

“The Caterpillar and the Butterfly”, Author: Michael Rosenblum About the author: He is a motivational speaker, workshop leader, media personality, estate broker, and children’s book author.

This book will take you on a journey of facing your fears and becoming bold and confident. It is a story of the power of believing in yourself. Michael Rosenblum is best known for his best-seller, “Happily Ever Always”, which is a debut book for beginning readers.

In a follow-up to his successful book, “The Caterpillar and the Butterfly” is the tale about a caterpillar named “Fear”. Fear is afraid of everything and worries what others will think of her. She shares the garden with other critters, named Lightning and Storms.

Fear is being bullied and learns to make new friends. She has a friendly encounter with a wise butterfly named “Faith”. Faith helps Fear to overcome and to be courageous and bold and to face the world with joy.