Saturday, July 15, 2023

Facts to let kids know who Nelson Mandela is

Children crowd around a plaster bust of Nelson Mandela.

We look at easy ways to teach your kids about Mandela Day. Picture: Tracey Adams

Cape Town - As the country gets ready to celebrate Mandela Day, we look back at who he was. Do you know who Mandela was?

Mandela was the president of South Africa and an activist.

He was born on July 18, 1918 in Mvezo, in the Eastern Cape.

He died on December 5, 2013 in Johannesburg.

He spent 27 years in prison as a protest against apartheid.

His birth name is Rolihlahla. He was given the nickname Nelson by a teacher in school.

He attended school and then the South African Native College, later the University of Fort Hare, and the University of the Witwatersrand.

Mandela got his law degree and would meet some of his fellow activists against apartheid.

He had six children and 20 grandchildren.

To make this more fun, kids can practise questions as the way to get more information about Tata Mandela on this link https://www.ducksters.com/biography/nelson_mandela_questions.php or print a copy of this quiz and let kids have fun while learning.

