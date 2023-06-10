Father's Day giveaway – spend your day at the President Hotel

Do something different for Father’s Day with a delicious South African braai lunch spread at the President Hotel in Bantry Bay. The buffet menu features a selection of starters, mouth-watering mains, delicious desserts and even a kiddies’ menu.

As a special treat upon arrival, guests will indulge in a refreshing glass of Steenberg bubbly or a non-alcoholic drink. Then the feast begins with build-your-own pasta salad and, of course, a braai staple – potato salad. To keep things cosy, there’s a comforting roasted pumpkin soup served with rosemary and olive focaccia to tuck into before the main event. Then there’s a meaty selection of lamb spit braai, succulent boerewors and chicken drumsticks and in true South African style, a tasty curried vegetable potjie and other accompaniments, such as garlic bread, basmati rice and more. “There’s always room for dessert” is a real thing. Studies have shown that our ability to always find space in our stomach for something sweet after a meal is mainly because of something known as sensory-specific satiety. While you look that up, picture apricot malva pudding, churros, chocolate salami, cheesecake cups and cherry and clafoutis tarts and for the kids, toffee apples and brownies.

To make the afternoon even more special, treat dad by pre-ordering a bottle of Tokara Cabernet Sauvignon, Hillock Mile High Pinotage or Diemersdal Malbec for only R300 per bottle. The whole family is guaranteed to have an unforgettable experience with live entertainment, gorgeous Atlantic Ocean views and a kids’ play area for the little ones to be entertained. The Father’s Day braai is R485 per adult, R225 for kids 4–12 years old and kids under 3 are free. Bookings are essential.

