Finding a hobby can be fun and educational

Cape Town - With the evolving world of technology, a hobby can develop a healthy mind and a new skill and self-confidence in children but it must not be forced and should come naturally.
According to Mommy Nearest by Kidpass, there are eight tips to help a child discover a new hobby.
What is a hobby, you may ask?
It is something that you enjoy doing, be it sports such as swimming, rugby, karate, soccer, gymnastics to cricket or even dominoes or chess and board games, reading, art and craft, animal life or being involved in nature, space, history, needle work and even baking.
The good thing about having a hobby is that it helps the mind to expand and even relax and it builds a connection for children with their parents or guardians and their friends or siblings.
- Children should not be punished if they do not stick to the routine or change their minds. They will find an interest that suits them.
- What a child enjoys doing, such as running or gymnastics inside the house or playing with animals should be an indication of what their interests are.
- A child will show whether they are interested in a hobby or not.
- Hobbies should be fun and not forced.
- Try scouting around for a new interest that may be good for your child by enrolling them into a class or camp.
- A hobby should be able to intrigue a child for more than just a short period so look at how he or she responds to it.
- Parents should always encourage their children and boost their confidence and be mindful that sometimes they may be nervous or anxious when trying a new hobby.
- Always take the time to find out what they like and do not like and this will also create a good talking point and discussion for children to understand that they can pursue avenues that they enjoy.