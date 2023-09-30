Former Capetonian Bokani Dyer graces the Cape with latest offering

Bokani Dyer performs his latest album, “Radio Sechaba”, in Cape Town this weekend. Picture: Supplied A multi-award-winning artist with a growing global reputation, Bokani Dyer’s newest record provides an intimate view into South Africa’s multifaceted people and an opportunity for global connection through music.

Titled “Radio Sechaba”, the album continues Dyer’s creative journey of making rich and immersive music which places him among the new wave of South African jazz artists, including the likes of Siya Makuzeni and Nduduzo Makhathini. Throughout the 15 tracks, Dyer’s multifaceted influences permeate the set of original songs, resulting in a rewarding listening experience. The former Capetonian embarks on a tour to promote his latest offering and will be making a stop in Cape Town this weekend. Dyer said the idea behind the name “Radio Sechaba” came from his obsession with the radio.

“And then the word ‘sechaba’ means ‘nation’ in Setswana. I have been thinking about the idea of nation building at this moment in South African history, and how it is a relevant idea with so much division in our society. So ‘Radio Sechaba’ is kind of a prescribed listening service centred around the core idea of nation building. “It’s a different sound from my previous albums. I am singing a lot more on the album and it is a larger ensemble sound. I have been enjoying the process of writing songs, which is a bit different to my previous predominantly instrumental work. I am excited about all of the collaborations. I feel fortunate to have had such a strong cast on the album. Some features include Damani Nkosi who is an MC from Los Angeles, Yonela Mnana is a special talent on keyboards and voice, and Sthembiso Bhengu on trumpet, who has been a big part of the ‘Radio Sechaba’ sound,” he said. Dyer said Cape Town audiences can expect to hear songs from the album with special live energy and a few reinterpretations of the music to ramp up the excitement in a live setting.

“I’m hoping to connect with old friends and experience new music with them, in a place that gave me so much in my formative years. I’m looking forward to reconnecting by sharing these new stories which have the indelible mark that Cape Town has left within me,” he said. Sevi Spanoudi, Dyer’s manager, said the album was released through Brownswood and has been received to great reviews across the world. “The next phase are remixes from the album due for release early 2024. The musicians in session with Bokani are some of the most respected talents in South Africa. Chimurenga Factory in Woodstock is also the best possible place to premiere the show in Cape Town. One word to describe ‘Radio Sechaba’? A vibe,” she said.