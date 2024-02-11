Four-legged pets dine at ‘Pink Lady’, the Mont Nelson Hotel

Cape Town - Suppose you're a lover of nice things, lifestyle and luxury, but always having to tip-toe around your choice of things because your beloved pooches aren't allowed entry, don't fret. In that case, the Mount Nelson hotel has introduced its newest form of luxury for guests and their four-legged friends.

Pets can now dine, play, and stay in style at Cape Town's iconic “Pink Lady”, the Mont Nelson Hotel. The hotel recently launched its latest experience, which offers guests and their furry companions an array of options. The latest addition is set in range of The Nellie's pet-friendly rooms – where the dress code is “Chommies”; a limited edition brand of accessories.

Guest get to explore the expansive grounds with their travelling four-legged friends. With personalised welcome cards and treats on arrival, these bespoke pet offerings mark another chapter in the hotel's metamorphosis as it celebrates its 125-year milestone. Tiago Sarmentohe, the managing director of Belmond Southern Africa, the group that manages the hotel, said: “The Nellie has long welcomed unique guests within its storied 125-year history. This year we are excited to delight your canine friends with offerings and amenities that take the notion of being pet-friendly to a new level.”

While some fur-babies like to laze out on a day of relaxation, there is also the active pooch which needs a regular walk or run to let off energy. To cater for the two types, guests get to take their pets on long walks around the specially catered venue and also soak up the silence and tranquillity in the in-room amenities. A maximum of two pets are allowed in each room. There is no size restriction at The Nellie; all dogs with good etiquette are welcomed – whether they be posh poodles or socialite schnauzers.

The rooms are on the ground floor to makes pets feel safe and be able to move freely with ample space and nourishment. With in-room amenities, pets can expect food and water bowls perched on a luxurious cork mat, cushy velvet pillow beds custom-made by Chommies, and a refreshing welcome drink of chilled rooibos tea. Guests can also create memories with their four-legged friends at Afternoon Tea featuring a dedicated pet menu.