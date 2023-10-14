Four top-achieving students from Cape Townships received full scholarships at the Lady in Red event

Cape Town - Five top-achieving students from Joe Slovo High School and Luhlaza High School received fully funded bursaries at the Lady in Red event. The gala dinner took place last month at the Westin Hotel in Cape Town, and bursaries were handed out a week later. Students had the opportunity to network with professionals from various fields.

Vukile Sodlongwana, founder of Lady in Red, said that his aim is to positively impact South African youth's lives by giving back to the less fortunate, thereby adding value to their future. “If we want to eradicate poverty and crime in South Africa, we need to be intentional about such initiatives and collaborate with stakeholders that have shared values and sentiments,” said Sodlongwana. Sodlongwnana emphasised the importance of producing future-proofed and empowered young people to transform families, communities, and the country for global market competitiveness.

“Encourage our young people to focus on education as their primary escape from poverty; this will not only reduce crime, but it will produce the accountable and transformational leaders that Africa needs, said Sodlongwana. Ntsika Vellem, an 18-year-old Grade 12 student at Luhlaza High School, came second in his Grade 11 class last year and was among the Top three English FAL achievers in June last year. Ntsika said that he is deeply committed to his studies and possesses a strong drive for success in life.

“I have chosen to pursue a qualification in BSc in Computer Science at the esteemed University of Stellenbosch due to my passion for critical thinking and solving mathematical problems,” said Ntsika. Ntsika believes in contributing to the development of modern software solutions and fostering a connection between business and technology in a declining economy. Another student who received a bursary, Lilitha Tyali, is determined to become the first in her family to pursue higher education.

She also plans to attend Stellenbosch University, a leading tertiary institution known for research, excellent pass rates, and rated scientists. “My ever-inclining grades serve as evidence of my great determination to succeed in my academics,” said Lilitha. Lilitha wants to actively involve herself in medical research to advance global medical understanding, as she believes that her determination, academic potential, and commitment make her a deserving candidate for a bursary.

“I am steadfast in my personal mission to aid humanity in overcoming diseases and alleviating suffering, and I am determined to persist until this mission is accomplished,’’ said Lilitha. Odwa Nongqoqo, a matric student from Luhlaza High School, is passionate about mathematics and physical sciences, particularly problem-solving. He said that outside of school, he is a positive and dedicated learner who always strives to achieve what he wants. “I have big ambitions for my future, and I know the only way I can achieve them is through hard work and perseverance,” said Odwa.

Odwa is proud of overcoming his fear of speaking in public and was nominated for an English oral moderation award. Odwa chose chemical engineering at Stellenbosch University for practical experience and curiosity about home product manufacturing, and he hopes to achieve a doctorate's degree from Stellenbosch University, which will open doors for him. Odwa aspires to become a successful chemical engineer, positively impacting society and changing the lives of young children.