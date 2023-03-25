Fun and easy recipes for the holidays

The Easter school holidays are upon us and it could be the perfect time to learn how to make simple sweet treats. Here are some child-friendly recipes you can use – with the help of an adult – to create fun treats this holiday.

Krispies treats. Picture: Supplied Baker Farzana Kumandan, who has created a baking book, “Sprinkle Time”, shares two tasty recipes. Berry flapjacks: Ingredients:

2 eggs 3 tsp sugar 4 tsp of soft butter

1 cup of cake flour 1 pinch of salt 1 cup of milk

½ tsp of vanilla essence Method: Cream the eggs, soft butter, sugar and vanilla essence until light and fluffy.

Add the flour, salt, baking powder and milk and mix until lump-free and smooth. Add chopped berries and give one quick stir. For the next part, you will need an adult to help you because you will be working with a hot stove and cooking oil:

Heat cooking oil in a pan. Drop spoonfuls of the flapjack mixture into the hot pan and when bubbles start to appear, they are ready to flip. Fry both sides until lightly golden.

Serve with cream or ice cream and a sprinkle of berries or any topping of your choice, for example, other fruit or chocolate sauce. Krispy lollies

Ingredients: 50g of butter 3 cups of marshmallows

3 cups of Rice Krispies Sprinkles Method

Melt the butter and marshmallows over medium heat with the help of an adult. Once melted, turn off the stove and add the Rice Krispies. When all of the Rice Krispies are covered in syrup, transfer to a rectangular dish and flatten with the back of a spoon.