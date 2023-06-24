Fun and educational apps to help kids learn

Cape Town - Get your child these educationally interesting apps that will help with learning opportunities. Namhla Galada said her child loved educational games.

“Mostly she plays puzzles and matching puzzles game , sometimes maths,” said Galada. Her child enjoys playing these educational games and they have helped her in many ways. Jeanne Croteau, a contributor at WeAreTeachers, shares fun educational apps for children. In an article, Croteau said kids love playing games in their spare time, and modern smartphones are powerful enough to double up as really good portable gaming devices.

Every game on this list is perfectly safe for kids, and most of them don’t have things like micro transactions. Check the following apps by WeAreTeachers: ABC Kids – Tracing & Phonics

ABC Kids is one of the better Android games for kids. It’s a simple game that teaches things like the ABCs, how to read, and the difference between upper case and lower case letters. The game also rewards kids with in-game stickers for completing various tasks. CodeSpark Academy: Kids Coding

CodeSpark Academy is a kids game with some real educational value. It helps teach kids the very basics of coding through simple counting games. Moose Math Duck Duck Moose is another developer on Google Play with a bunch of educational Android games for kids. Some of the better games include Fish School, Duck Duck Moose Reading, and Moose Math.

The games help teach kids to read basic maths, and Fish School focuses on colours, shapes, problem solving, and other stuff. Kids Academy Kids Academy is a massive developer of kids games for mobiles. They have a huge collection of kids games, and most of them have educational value.

You’ll find games for reading, counting, shapes, music, animals and puzzles. This is a great one-stop shop for a ton of educational content for kids, and they even have an all-in-one app that helps you browse the various games and apps. Khan Academy Kids Khan Academy Kids is one of the newer educational Android games for kids, comparatively speaking.