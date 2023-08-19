Fun family activities to play with kids

As a family it is important to sometimes turn off the TV, put the cellphones away and engage in fun family activities. There are many benefits to family activities and spending time with your loved ones every day.

Timara Wyngaard, an educational psychologist, says play holds immense meaning for children’s development and learning. “The play activities children engage in can be tailored to target certain areas of development, however, a holistic approach is considered most suited,” said Wyngaard. She said activities such as jumping, running, ball games and interpersonal relationships are an essential part in navigating life and skills required are developed from an early age.

“Activities that engage a child’s imagination, such as role-playing and dressing up, create the opportunity for them to negotiate ideas as they practise working with other children, learn to make decisions and be considerate of others’ feelings,” she added. Waynaard said (these) activities related to curiosity, imaginative play and storytelling while scribbling and drawing link with writing skills. Snethemba Matokazi a father of two girls, said they engaged in a lot of activities as family from the simplest things like affirming their kids.

“My oldest daughter who is 9 years (old) has begun to be embarrassed by me as I sometimes shout ‘I love you Yaya’ then demand a ‘I love you dad’ in return during school drop-offs,” said Matokazi. He said as a family they created moments and spent time together by doing activities from small to big, be it pitching a tent from their backyard to going to a fun park or waiting for his wife (Mihlali) at the finishing side when she has a race. “We create beautiful memories together as a family because we know the importance of time, Iyanna (daughter) even makes some sort of bucket list,” he said.