Fun indoor activities to keep your child busy this holiday

Cape Town - With school holidays around the corner, we share fun indoors activities for your child this holiday. Judy Macgregor of the blog, Fun Mamma SA, said that while it’s not fun to be stuck indoors, there are some fun activities you can do indoors.

For this activity bring out the paints, scissors, glue and clay and let the kids get their creative juices flowing by painting, drawing, moulding characters or creating some fun arts and crafts. Macgregor said that kids love board games and they are a great way to enjoy some screen-free fun family time, so why not play board games with your child? “Small children also learn so many life lessons from playing board games.Things like taking turns to being a good sport,” she said.

A few of the board games that are popular in her home right now that other kids can try too are: Monopoly Uno

Twister Snakes and ladders Chess and Ludo.

Kids love to help make their own cookies or decorate some cupcakes, why not bake this holiday? Another great fun indoor activity is camping out, with the help of an adult pitch a tent, build a fort or create a den then bring the outdoors inside by letting your children camp out, inside their rooms. “Give them some snacks and a movie to watch in their tents or roast marshmallows with them over a candle,” said Macgregor.

Kids can also try scientific evidence, young kids love magic and nothing is more magical than science experiments and it doubles the learning experience too. For some great websites to find science experiments visit : https://www.sciencefun.org/

https://www.billnye.com/ https://wowscience.co.uk/ Macgregor said at her house they love puzzles, boardgames or learning games, so this is another great idea for kids.