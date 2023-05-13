With Mother’s Day fast approaching, what better way to show your love by spoiling your mom.
Cape Town - As a child there are many ways that you can make your mother feel special this Mother’s Day by simply doing things for her.
Attachment Mummy blog has fun and awesome things you can do for mom:
- Surprise her with breakfast in bed. Ask dad or any adults in the house to help you make your favourite breakfast food for mom and then deliver it to her bed on a beautiful tray.
- Make a handmade card, that are unique and write something you love about her. Decorate the card with beautiful colours and drawings.
- Pick a flower from the garden. Make sure you know the name and type of flower to ensure it is safe to touch or you can make a bouquet of tissue paper flowers for her.
- Plan a At-Home Spa Day by with face masks, foot soaks. Cut up some cucumber slices for her eyes and make sure that you have all the spa day pampering necessities with the help of an adult. Give mom a foot massage while she relaxes.
- Run mom a bubble bath surrounded by candles with the help of an adult and take out her favourite book or magazine or play relaxing music. Bring her a glass of her favourite beverage.
- Be well-behaved and show respect, this is the best gift that all mothers want from their children.