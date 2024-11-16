Gadija Sydow returns to cooking with heartfelt tribute in Plain en Simple

Fans of Cape cuisine are in for a treat as Gadija Sydow makes her triumphant return to the screen with her new cooking series, “Plain en Simple” which made its debut on November 14, the show promises a delightful mix of heartwarming home cooking, personal stories, and cultural richness, as Gadija invites viewers into the kitchens of notable figures from Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats. This series holds special significance for Sydow, serving as a heartfelt homage to her late twin sister, Fatima Sydow.

Sydow suffered a minor stroke in 2022, which saw her spend six weeks in hospital to recover. She was left partially paralysed as a result but has rapidly recovered and no longer depends on a walking aid or support to be mobile. On December 19, 2023, Cookbook author and celebrity chef Fatima passed away. The twin sisters had just celebrated their 50th birthday on November 12, which would be their final birthday together. Fatima was diagnosed with Soft Tissue Sarcoma in December 2020.

After an inseparable bond, Sydow was now left to carry the legacy without her sister. “Going solo with the cooking show was completely daunting for me,” said Sydow, reflecting on her journey of filming without her sister by her side. She described the emotional challenge of looking for Fatima, only to remember she is no longer present.

Fatima and Gadija Sydow pictured hosted a live cooking demo prior to Fatima’s passing. File Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers “Every day I would look for her next to me, and then I had to remind myself that she is no longer with me,” she shares, revealing the depth of her loss and the promise she made to carry on their shared legacy. In a deeply personal touch, Sydow keeps a photograph of Fatima framed next to her bed, which serves as a daily reminder of her sister's presence and support. “It's like I can hear her remind me

that I will be able to make it through the day, especially when I am feeling down and despondent,” she explained. This ongoing connection has clearly fuelled her determination as she embarks on this new solo journey. Despite the challenges, including her recent health concerns, Sydow approached this project with resilience.

“We thought we were going to struggle because of my stroke defects, but I recovered well and I can do everything I used to do, just not run the marathon,” she joked. Asserting her capability, she credits a thorough six-month pre-planning process for her success during filming. “The stroke defects didn't affect anything where filming is concerned. I was extremely proud of myself. What counted in my favour was that we had a six month planning period, prior to the filming time. “During the six months we arranged the guests, locations and even the dishes they would cook, was all pre planned so we knew exactly what we wanted to execute when the time was right to start filming the show.”

Gadija Sydow on set. Picture: Supplied Returning to work with the same film crew from their previous cooking show, Kaap, Kerrie en Koeksisters, eased the transition and added an element of joy to the experience. “I had a lot of fun doing this show because it was really natural for me and my guests,” Sydow noted. The show's guests, including singer Salome Damon-Johansen, share deep connections to Mitchells Plain and highlight the rich tapestry of the community through food and storytelling. “One of my guests was singer Salome Damon-Johansen who made a popular low cost dish with a back story of the dish connected to her upbringing.

“I love that we got to showcase a lot of Mitchells Plain, the place and the people with lekker food and conversation.” Salome and Gadija on set. Picture: Supplied PJ Smith and Venecia Valentine with Gadija Sydow. Picture: Supplied Each episode of Plain en Simple will showcase the vibrancy of Mitchells Plain, from its delectable dishes to the warm conversations that highlight shared traditions and memories. As Gadija invites viewers to join her she concludes: “its not merely a cooking show; it’s a celebration of heritage, love, and the unyielding spirit of family.’”