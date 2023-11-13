Get into the festive cheer by donating to Tree of Hope at the Radisson Red

This festive season, the Radisson Red Hotel in Cape Town is illuminating the spirit of giving with its Tree of Hope, an initiative that combines sustainability with charity. Crafted from recycled gin bottles, this eye-catching tree stands as a beacon of hope for animals in need, while simultaneously promoting eco-conscious practices.

The Tree of Hope is not just a decorative centrepiece; it's an invitation for guests to make a meaningful impact during this special time of year. Adorned with donation tags ranging from R50 to R250, the tree encourages guests to take a photo, select a tag, and contribute to the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS SA). “We are incredibly grateful for the pet-friendly Radisson Red Hotel’s continued support of AWS SA,” said Allan Perrins, spokesperson for AWS SA. “The funds raised through the Tree of Hope will directly impact the lives of animals in need, providing them with the care and shelter they deserve.”

“Beyond its charitable aspect, the Tree of Hope embodies the Radisson Red Hotel’s commitment to sustainability. “By re-purposing discarded gin bottles into a festive decoration, the hotel demonstrates its dedication to environmental responsibility, encouraging guests to adopt eco-friendly practices in their own lives. “This initiative reminds us that the spirit of giving extends beyond material gifts; it’s about making a positive impact on the world around us, one action at a time.

“Animals benefit from your generosity and kindness in many ways. “For example, when guests donate to the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa, it helps to provide food, shelter, and veterinary medical care for animals in need. It also helps to support programmes that help to prevent animal cruelty and promote animal welfare.” Perrins mentioned a few examples of how animals benefit from your generosity and kindness.

– Food and shelter: When people donate food and supplies, it helps to ensure that animals have enough to eat and a safe place to stay. – Medical care: When people donate money, it helps to provide medical care for sick and injured animals. – Adoption programmes: When people donate money, it helps to support adoption programmes that help to find homes for animals in need.

– Cruelty prevention: When people donate money, it helps to support programmes that work to prevent animal cruelty. – Education: When people donate money, it helps to support educational programmes that teach people about animal welfare. In addition to these specific examples, there are many other ways that animals benefit from your generosity and kindness.

For example, when people volunteer their time at animal shelters, it helps to provide socialisation and companionship for animals in need. When people adopt animals from shelters, it gives them a loving home and a second chance at life. With the Tree of Hope, the Radisson Red Hotel Cape Town spreads Christmas cheer while promoting sustainability and supporting a worthy cause. This initiative reminds us that the spirit of giving extends beyond material gifts; it’s about making a positive impact on the world around us, one action at a time.