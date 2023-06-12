Get to the Youth Day Expo to explore tertiary career opportunities

Cap Town - Whether you are a graduate looking to upskill yourself or a student looking for your next step, the Youth Day Expo may be just the place for you. On Thursday the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) will be hosting a Youth Day Expo and invites young people to explore diverse and interesting tertiary career opportunities.

In support of Youth Day and celebrating the CTICC’s 20th Birthday CTICC the one-day expo aims to provide information and networking opportunities. The theme is “Extraordinary Youth doing extraordinary Things” and this expo is aimed at students in Grades 10 to12, who are starting to seriously consider tertiary education options, as well as parents wanting more information. It is also geared at young graduates looking at enhancing their skills, as well as those in the workplace who are considering a career change.

CTICC CEO Taubie Motlhabane said: “'We’ve called this day ‘Extraordinary Youth doing Extraordinary Things' to throw the spotlight on education and career development.” Motlhabane added that there were some really alternative and interesting career paths that were perhaps not top of mind, but could be a wonderful option for some young people. “We have a wonderful array of educational options and career opportunities to present to our youth on this special day from leading institutions and businesses, ranging from technology, advertising, fashion, design and dance to technology, law, business, automotive and real estate,” she added.

The expo will offer a wide range of exhibitors from technology, advertising, fashion, design and dance to technology, law, business, automotive and real estate. By attending the event you have an opportunity to meet the teams behind leading educational institutions and businesses including Cape Peninsula University of Technology, AAA School of Advertising, Vega, Varsity College and Boland. Additionally, the one-day event will allow one to explore diverse and interesting career opportunities, meet the teams behind various tertiary institutions, find out about graduate programmes and internship opportunities and meet other young achievers.