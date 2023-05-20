Cape Town - Have your kids singing, hand-signing and speaking the language of music with a dozen age-appropriate songs in “My First Songbook”. “My First Songbook” is written by Robert Young, an author and host of Prodigies.

Prodigies is a colourful and modern curriculum for children aged 2 to 12 years old. “My First Songbook” features colourful and easy-to-read music with lyrics, notation and hand signs for 14 beloved kids’ songs. The songs include “Twinkle Little Star”, “Row Your Boat”, “Farmer in the Dell”, “Sweet Beets”, “Avocado”, “Mary Had a Little Lamb”, “Hot Cross Buns”, “On Top of Spaghetti”, “When the Saints Go Marching In”, “Jingle Bells”, “Ode to Joy” and “Old MacDonald”.

Even if you have never played an instrument, using the book and a colour-coded instrument will help you learn. You and your kids will be developing musical ears and playing an instrument in no time. The books and videos have made high-quality and on-demand music lessons accessible, enjoyable and affordable for families and classrooms all over the world.

The colours in the book match the world’s most popular note-colouring system, Chroma-notes. This makes it perfect for boomwhackers, bells, or a piano with colour-coded stickers. Each song also has a Solfege (Curwen) Hand Sign section.

By singing with the hand signs, you attach pitch to a kinesthetic movement which helps develop your child’s sense of perfect pitch. Bryan Young from Prodigies said they made the songbook available as a way to gain leads for their main offering, which is a streaming service to their video music lessons. “Prodigies is a fun and interactive music curriculum used by families and in music classrooms globally,” he said.

“This free songbook is just one of our nine songbooks and we also have a ton of workbook chapters and over 800 video lessons inside the video platform.” Parents who have already accessed the book and the music lessons from Prodigies said it was a great experience for their children. Justine Jackson said: “I don't have any background in music, but now I get it along with my children.