I've come to accept that I look like a goofball after I’ve run in the forest. I recall the first time I experienced this. I had gone for an early-morning off-road run and, by the time I got to work, I still hadn’t stopped grinning, or shaken off the feeling of being “totally blissed out”.

My morning routine has changed. It used to be that I’d rush out early to be at my desk by 6.30am. Now I prioritise morning activity.

And if it can happen outside – even better. And there is science that supports anecdotal evidence that nature is good for your body and mind. When researchers at Stanford University in the US decided to study the impact of urbanisation on mental well-being, they found that people who spent time in nature were less likely to indulge in negative self-talk which is associated with greater incidents of mental illness.

Japanese scientists, who describe the feeling of well-being you experience in nature as shinrin-yoku (forest bathing), believe that when we breathe in forest air, there are three main things we inhale which make us feel healthier.

These are beneficial bacteria, plant-derived essential oils and negativelycharged ions – which are in high concentration near water. Now doctors in Scotland’s Shetland Islands are prescribing nature to their patients.

Here are some ideas to get you started:

Step outside, be still for three minutes and just listen.

Watch a bird closely.

Take a dog for a walk.

Touch the sea.

Lie down and let your face touch the grass.

Why don’t you give some of these a try?

