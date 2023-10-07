Grade 6 class book reviews ignite passion for reading

Cape Town - Encourage your child to read even during school holidays. At Riverside College, nurturing a love for reading is a top priority. Comedy, drama, and mystery are the preferred genres among the young bibliophiles, who eagerly share their favourite reads with their peers.

Grade 6 learners from Riverside College were given a book review assignment and they had to choose one their favourite books and present a review, and all the children enjoyed reading the books. Grade 6 learners couldn’t contain their excitement as they shared insights into their beloved books, captivating the entire class. The initiative not only enhances language skills, but also fosters a sense of community and curiosity.

Nikhil Govender said that one his favourite books is called “Spaceboy” by David Walliams. “The reason why I like it is that it has a lot of space facts. It is very interesting, funny and long, and that’s why I just personally like it,” said Nikhil. Cecile Dongmo told us that her favourite book is “Dork Diaries Frenemies Forever”.

“I like this book because it has high school drama and I also love high school drama. This book is about two enemies who became frenemies for ever,” said Cecile. Tshimoloho Nyama’s favourite book is “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Overlode”. “This is my favourite book because it’s funny and it’s about a band member who let his younger brother join. So the younger brother can’t put any effort in other activities at school and it really becomes a real drag for him,” said Tshimoloho.