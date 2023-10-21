Greenlands Primary joins City to observe Global Handwashing Day

Cape Town – Did you know that the first Global Handwashing Day was created in 2008 to promote the importance of hand hygiene for health? If you agree, wash your hands frequently, kids. Greenlands Primary School hosted a Global Handwashing Day celebration this week as part of the City of Cape Town health department’s drive to promote hand washing.

An environmental health practitioners conducted more than 1 251 health and hygiene interventions in the city from July 2022 to June, educating communities about health risks and preventive measures. This year’s theme is “Clean hands, healthy lives”, emphasising the significance of hand washing in preventing disease spread and safeguarding vulnerable groups. At this event, students were taught how to create their own tippy-taps, which require little water for hand washing.

Patricia van der Ross, a councillor who serves on the mayoral committee for community services and health, said that routine hand washing is a simple way to prevent the spread of germs and stay healthy. “It is important that our children are taught the basics of preventing illness and how to keep themselves safe,” said Van der Ross. Environmental health practitioners and water and sanitation personnel from the City worked together to observe Global Handwashing Day.

Learners from Greendale Primary were keen to learn more about the benefits of regular hand washing. Picture: Supplied Here are guidelines for proper hand washing, outlining the dos and don’ts of proper hygiene practices to help kids maintain a healthy and safe environment. The Dos: Wash hands with soap for 20 seconds. Sing “Happy Birthday” twice while washing your hands, checking your wrists, fingers, and nail area.

To get rid of soap and germs, rinse with clean running water, air-dry, or use a fresh towel to eliminate soap and germs. Tippy-taps and soap are used for hand washing. Picture: Supplied The Don’ts Use cool water instead of hot because hot water can damage your skin.