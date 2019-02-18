Hannah Rupping, 11, wins chance to perform at Huawei KDay with Kurt Darren. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Popular singer Kurt Darren last week helped make an 11-year-old girl’s dream come true. Hannah Rupping of Stellenbosch performed Darren’s hit song Kaptein on Kfm’s breakfast show and earned a chance to sing with one of the most recognisable voices in South Africa.

Darren, an eight-time South African Music Awards winner, is scheduled to perform for the first time at the annual Huawei KDay at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville on March 2 - and Hannah is expected to take the stage alongside him.

“I am super excited to take part. It is a dream come true to sing alongside Kurt Darren,” she said.

“I heard both finalists but the public decided and Hannah had the most votes. This is a great platform for Hannah to showcase her skills but mostly to enjoy herself,” said Darren.

“I am bringing a band with called Me & Mr Green and I’m going to be singing an English song for the first time called Oh My Soul. I wrote it the day after I watched the Cape Town Sevens last year.

“Monday it gets released and I got a remix with Pascal & Pearce. We might just surprise everyone with a first-time performance of Oh My Soul as Pascal & Pearce are also performing at KDay.”

Darren, who released his first album in 2005 called For Your Precious Love, said he enjoys performing in Cape Town.

“People of all ages listen to my music and they see me as this funny guy. I do a lot of shows in Cape Town which people enjoy,” he added. Darren is set to perform at Super Sokkie with Theuns Jordaan, Die Campbells and Jan Bloukaas at GrandWest on May 11.

His performance of Kaptein at Loftus Versfeld before rugby matches made him a household name in his home town Pretoria.

“I did not expect Kaptein to be so popular.

“The public embraced it and now it is playing at cricket and rugby matches, and even weddings,” Darren said.

Kfm breakfast show co-host Darren “Whackhead” Simpson added: “Kaptein is such an iconic song and we wanted to offer a Kfm listener the opportunity to share the stage with Kurt.

“We ran a competition on-air asking our listeners to share voice notes of them performing the popular song.

“Hannah was the outright winner, as selected by the listeners, and she will perform Kurt’s hit song with him in front of thousands of people.”

The event will also feature fellow top local artists such as 2018 Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetwa, YoungstaCPT, DJ Kent, Craig Lucas, Lady Zamar, Mi Casa, Dr Victor and The Rasta Rebels.