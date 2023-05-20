Help your child keep track of their belongings

Help your child to be responsible in keeping track of their belongings by encouraging them to become independent. Cape Town - Almost every child comes home unknowingly wearing their classmate’s clothing or they may have lost their toys, books or their backpacks may have vanished.

Chantal Braaf from Happy Valley Daycare in Strandfontein said at their crèche they have lockers which makes it easy for children to keep things organised. Braaf encourages parents to give kids responsibility such as putting their lunch box back into their backpack after their lunch period or putting their clothes in their backpack after a swim lesson and more. She further said labelling everything with a child's name can be useful too.

More on this With every right there is a bigger responsibility

Another great idea is to make it fun for a child and motivate them instead of criticising. A parent, Zizipho Nkukwana, 28 said she motivates her five-year-old daughter to look after her belongings by rewarding her every time she comes home without losing anything. Nkukwana told Weekend Argus parents should offer encouragement to their children so that they can be more excited in keeping their belongings safe and tidy.