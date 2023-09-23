Cape Town - This weekend, South Africans across the country will be taking out their braai stands, boerewors and chakalaka, and do you know why? Because it is National Braai Day.

There is no reason you should miss out on the fun, so here is an easy recipe that will ensure you also participate in National Braai Day. For the recipe you will need: Half a teaspoon chilli powder

10g dried thyme 1/8 teaspoon black pepper 1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

Potatoes Put the whole spices in a small bowl now. Remember that you can use any spices you have on hand. To prepare, boil the potatoes with the help of an adult until they are soft.

Remove them from the water, let them cool, and then cut them into slices. Then, place the potatoes on a plate and top with any of the spice mixes listed above. Before beginning a braai, apply olive oil, and when done, braai the potatoes for 4 to 5 minutes before turning them over to cook the other side. You can also try cheesy potato balls. This idea is from Lucia Mthiyane’s “Kitchen Queen”.

You will need: Three cups of water One teaspoon of salt

120g of maize meal 40g of butter 4 x 1cm cubes of Cheddar cheese

Canola oil for frying 1 teaspoon honey 200g dry breadcrumbs

1 large free-range egg, beaten Bring the water to a boil in a large pot with a lid and add the salt. Add the maize meal gently while stirring Don’t forget to include the butter and mix until well combined. Put the cover on the pan and remove it from the heat. Set aside for cooling.

When it’s safe to handle, form golf ball-sized balls using your hands. Put a cheese cube inside each pap ball. As you roll the balls, heat the oil for deep frying. After coating the balls in honey, roll them in breadcrumbs. Coat the balls in the beaten egg first, then coat them once more in breadcrumbs.