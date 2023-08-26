The “steaks” are high with the Capegate’s annual Braai Challenge and everyone is invited to enter. If last year’s event is anything to go by then the competition will be hot with a feast of flavour and a great way to kick Heritage month off to a flaming good start.

Capegate’s marketing manager, Zoë Ganz, said that she was again looking forward to September. “Cooking with fire is an art form that is in the DNA of every South African, so we are expecting some excellent competition this year. But fair warning, 2022’s contestants really upped the ante on what can be done on the braai so we’re all excited to see what they cook up, and welcoming spectators to come and give encouragement," said Ganz. All the final action which includes two compulsory elimination rounds to get to the final three, will take place on Saturday September 2 at Capegate Shopping Centre, in the parking lot near entrance 4.

The CG Ultimate Braai Champion will walk away with not only bragging rights but prizes to the value of R30 000. Judges having a ring side seat at the “battle of the braai” for the 2023 extravaganza include Eat Out San Pellegrino & Acqua Panna Chef of the Year 2019, Bertus Basson, and 2022 Capegate Braai Challenge runner-up, Chef Randall. Chef Randall said that last year was amazing, intense and a lot of fun.

"With Wessel who won last year being in the USA at the moment, I can’t wait to be on the other side of the braai pit and savour all the creations that are cooked up. I really encourage anyone who can make a fire and wield a pair of tongs to enter and try their hand," said Chef Randall. Prizes include a weekend away for two (including a spa voucher), a R5 000 Capegate Gift card and fantastic prizes from Checkers who are the main sponsors for the event, Swagg, Execuspecs, Montagu Fruit & Nuts, Cape Union Mart and more. The Weekend Argus can’t wait to be on site at Capegate to taste the dishes of the 10 finalists, but to be selected for the “braai-off”, readers need to enter by submitting a description of their signature braai dish online using this link: https://capegatecentre.co.za/competition/cg-braai-challenge-2023.