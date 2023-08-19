Hike to encourage pupils to protect the environment and promote sustainable practices saving plants and animals

Cape Town - Learners from Climate Club at Khanyolwethu Secondary School, immersed themselves in nature during a hike set to teach them about the importance of protecting our natural resources on which humans are dependent. The hike was part of an ‘Action Day’ to celebrate and commemorate World Nature Conservation Day, and to encourage people to protect the environment and promote sustainable practices, saving plants and animals.

Thandisile Fatyela, environmentalist from Fatyela Enviro Works, took an initiative to educate children about the environment in partnership with, Greencape, where the learners visited Helderberg Nature Reserve as part of their appreciation and action in connecting with nature. “It is very important to educate children about the importance of the environment, looking at how the population continues to grow as more demand for urbanisation has increased; it has led to a lot of habitat loss in Biodiversity, therefore, it is very important to protect the little Biodiversity we have for future generations,” said Fatyela. He added that some of the programmes he is involved in include recycling, invasive alien plant clearing, gardening services, and environmental education and as soon as they have additional funding they will be able to get more facilitators and create employment opportunities.

Fatyela said they have more programmes planned and they are building relationships with prospective partners. He encourages that at home and community, children can contribute towards sustainability by separating their waste in their homes such as non-recyclables and recyclables, grow their own vegetables, plant indigenous trees and start a community Eco club. “It’s their constitutional right to have a clean environment that is not harmful to their wellbeing but they also have the responsibility to make sure that the environment is not polluted,” added Fatyela.