Holiday time also means quality time with mom and dad

Christmas and the holiday season is upon us and there are many activities and festivities that children can do whether they are at a resort or at home and it even means leaving your screen time.
Shaun Lamont, Managing Director of First Group Hotels and Resorts shares some ‘pearls of wisdom’ based on his dual roles as a father and being in the hospitality industry.
- Fun Activities: Keeping kids occupied 24/7 on holiday can be tough. Resorts, however, especially during peak seasons, offer planned activities tailored for kids, tweens, and teens, ensuring they are entertained and engaged throughout their stay. However, if they are less inclined to join the ‘crowd’, there is generally a range of on site facilities available to entertain them. These include putt-putt, pool tables, volleyball and tennis courts, and even bowls, squash and paddle tennis at selected resorts, to encourage some healthy family competition.
- Quality Time with Parents: Contrary to popular belief, kids aren’t all about screens around the clock. Many just want some fun, quality family time, especially on holiday. From little ones to teens, they’d happily swap their screen time for a family sporting activity, a splash in the pool, playing board games and building puzzles or even hitting the trails with their parents.
- The Thrill of Something New: We all know that kids are inherently curious and are always open to exploring unfamiliar territories or visiting local attractions. Whether it’s hiking up a mountain, exploring a cave, or collecting seashells; make sure that you add ‘doing something new’ to your travel itinerary.
- Flexibility: Creating a genuine holiday atmosphere involves moving away from your normal routine and adopting a more laid-back approach. Allowing your kids to stay up a bit later to watch a movie, easing up on mealtimes and letting each child have a chance to choose an activity or outing, will add to the fun and enjoyment for them.
- Food, Food, Food: Being on holiday or at home (i.e. not at school) seems to magically increase our little ‘darlings’ appetites. One of the ways to manage this on holiday is to book self-catering accommodation and stock up on groceries for easy meals. Opt for big brunches and suppers, stock up on lots of snacks, fruit and 2-minute noodles and don’t forget to indulge the kids with some of their favourite treats!
Lamont added having just plain fun with your children was important.
“As the adage goes, “It's not just about the destination; it’s about the journey,” and the moments created along the way,” he said.