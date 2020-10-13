Hooked on Books goes digital

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic can be felt far and wide with many children not having access to their favourite activities at school. In a bid to instil a culture of reading among children across South Africa, Exclusive Books has partnered with Hooked on Books to take their learning programme online. Hooked on Books is a touring Educational Theatre Company that has been igniting a love of reading in children in the Western Cape, Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal for the past 25 years. The Hooked-on Books team dramatise book-trailers from contemporary children’s books, which change on an annual basis. The book-trailers provide a visual, dramatic preview of the book similar to that of a movie trailer. Hooked on Books give back by donating shows and books to disadvantaged schools, orphanages and educational programmes. Picture: Supplied. Many schools have had to close or limit access due to Covid-19. But now schools can access the digital alternative to the physical show they usually book for their students. The digital versions enable Hooked on Books to reach out to schools beyond Cape Town, Johannesburg and Kwa-Zulu Natal.

"The Covid-19 school closures and continued school disruption completely crippled Hooked on Books. Exclusive Books wanted to help, and to make sure that this iconic reading programme does not collapse indefinitely. To this end, and as part of our commitment to the greater book industry, Exclusive Books have sponsored Hooked on Books to digitise their shows and offer the digital version to schools. Every show will end with a reference to buy the Hooked on Books titles from Exclusive Books, either online or in-store," said Batya Bricker, Exclusive Books, general manager.

The aim is to help tackle aliteracy. "With our many book donations and other CSI initiatives, we try to tackle illiteracy and access to books for whom its unaffordable or unobtainable. This initiative does something different by tackling aliteracy – children who know how to read but are distracted by the many other entertainment options available – YouTube, social media, TV, gaming, etc." said Bricker.

Hooked on Books is known for bringing books to life. Picture: Supplied.

"Hooked on Books is known for bringing books to life in an exciting and dramatic way, are delighted to announce their expansion onto a new digital format for schools countrywide. The need to make the shows accessible to more schools around the country has become apparent. Hooked on Books is thrilled to have Exclusive books backing their project and becoming their preferred book supplier. Getting children reading and excited about literature is a passion we both share," said Shaeleen Tobin and Laura Setzkorn, Company Directors, Hooked on Books

The Exclusive Books webpage features a special Hooked on Books page, with the books, and their stores will feature shelf talkers to demarcate the Hooked-on-Books books in their children’s sections. All the Hooked on Books titles will be available at a discounted rate - https://www.exclusivebooks.co.za/page/hooked-on-books