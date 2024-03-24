House of your dreams just came onto the market for R107m

Have you ever dreamt what you will do when you win the Lottery? Then your dream home, bathed in opulence and luxury has just come onto the market. House Zai, the most expensive property in Cape Town’s Southern Suburbs is on the market for the first time at R107 million. It is in Bel Ombre Estate, one of the most desired addresses in South Africa, where property values have doubled over the past few years, according to Lightstone data.

Francois Venter, luxury market specialist for Seeff Constantia, said properties above the R100m mark were exceptional and few compare to House Zai. The ultra-modern home is the first in the Southern Suburbs which was designed by world-renowned Cape Town architect, Stefan Antoni from SAOTA, revered for the design of many of the exclusive homes on Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard and across the globe. The home is a showcase of spectacular contemporary architecture, built and crafted with imported materials by a Belgian master builder to European standards of finishing, insulation, energy efficiency, and eco-friendliness.

The house itself covers a spectacular 1 407m², and is set on 8 094m² of land with stunning north-facing views of Constantiaberg. It is characterised by clean lines and seamless flow to the outdoor entertainment areas, swimming pool and landscaped gardens. “There are six bedrooms including a luxurious 140m² main suite and two guest suites along with an additional guest apartment with a living area, kitchen, private entrance and garden.

“The interior boasts a fully imported Bulthaup kitchen, Schüco windows and sliding doors, and double-glazed fenestration imported from Belgium. The furniture and decor throughout is from Roche Bobois Ltd Edition Hero Collection and is also available for purchase, which is often the case with high-end buyers,” said Venter. He said this was also a home of the future, fully self-sufficient, and offering the perfect climate controlled Cape Town lifestyle on top of fully offthe-grid water and power technology (including a full solar installation), airtight security, and high-tech, but intuitive infrastructure “for uninterrupted comfort and connectivity”. This includes EU-standard thermal insulation of walls, floors, ceilings and even the swimming pool.

Additional features include highspeed fibre connectivity, Bang & Olufsen surround sound and a stateof-the-art home office with seating for up to six people, fully kitted out with custom-made fittings from SAOTA. Security measures include advanced alarm systems, biometric access, electric shutters to isolate the ground floor in an emergency, CCTV surveillance, and powerful perimeter fencing. Venter said these quality ultrahigh-net-worth homes and exclusive Cape Town locations tend to attract a mix of local and international buyers. The area attracts entrepreneurs, executives and ambassadors.

International buyers from Germany, the UK, and more recently the USA among others, are very attracted to the Cape. The quality of homes, weather and lifestyle, value for money and access to top schools are among the reasons for the area drawing such high value purchasers, said Venter. A number of high value homes have sold in the Constantia area over the last three years, and surprisingly, there is a shortage of high-end properties to meet the local and international demand for quality homes, he adds.

The Constantia area in particular has seen a notable uptick in high-end property sales above R20m. Since the onset of the Covid pandemic, almost R2bn in sales above R20m have been concluded in Constantia alone. This is higher compared to Clifton in terms of overall value and topped only by Camps Bay.

Venter said many high-end buyers prefer the leafy suburbs of Constantia with its bigger plots and spacious homes, proximity to historic wine farms, some of the best restaurants in the Cape and top schools. Residents are also able to enjoy the green surroundings as there are many green belt and forest areas and locations for hiking, cycling and even horse riding. Constantia is an oasis, yet it is located in one of the top cities in the country, Venter said. Another advantage is the close proximity to the airport, with direct flights to major centres in the country, regional flights as well as direct flights in under 12-hours to Europe.