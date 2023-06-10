How can parents help their children with homework and exams

Cape Town - It's almost exam time, a time that can be stressful for learners. But there are ways that can help you beat those exam blues.

Nemours Kids Health shares tips for parents which can help them to be supportive of their children when preparing for exams. Parents should know the teachers and make sure they attend school events, such as parent-teacher conferences, to meet children's teachers and ask about their homework policies and how they should be involved. They can also set up an area at home by making sure that a child has a nice place to revise and study, where they keep supplies like paper, pencils, glue, scissors, etc.

Another great way is to create a plan that will help you not to become overly frustrated. Parents should break the tasks into smaller logical chunks then discuss how much time is required to complete each chunk. They only want help, but encouraging children to mark completed chunks to see the progress made on the task will be a bonus. Nolu Em, a teacher with 11 years of experience, also encourages parents to be involved in their children's school work.