How kids can observe Book Week and Literacy & Numeracy Week

Cape Town – National Book Week and Literacy & Numeracy Week are coming soon and are the perfect opportunity for you to learn how to incorporate reading and numbers into your everyday life. South Africa celebrates National Book Week from September 5 to 11 which overlaps with International Literacy & Numeracy Week, August 29 to September 4.

This it the perfect time to educate and encourage children to read more of their favourite books and to showcase how reading can easily be incorporated in their lives. Education MEC David Maynier said parents and teachers played an important role in improving children’s reading skills. “I encourage every parent – particularly those with young children – to read a book with their child every day. A love of reading is a priceless gift, and the earlier our learners develop this valuable skill, the better,” said Maynier.

Maynier appeals to all parents to take an active interest in their children’s homework and school activities, encouraging them to read and play number games at home every day. He shares the following tips for kids to improve their reading and numeracy. Maynier said children must dedicate a special time to reading. It can be a book, magazine, newspaper, recipe or even the back of a washing powder packet. Kids can use items at home to practise arithmetic – such as asking how many socks are in a drawer, or how many tins are in the cupboard – as well as doing traditional sums.