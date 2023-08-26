Cape Town - According to reports, body shaming is the act of saying something negative about a person's body. It can be about a person's size, age, hair, clothes, food, hair, or level of perceived attractiveness and with diverse cultures, we need to educate kids at an early age.

Research has shown that the effects can be extremely damaging and lead to mental health issues including eating disorders, depression, anxiety, low self-esteem and body dysmorphia, as well as the general feeling of hating one's body. Educational psychologist Danielle Douglas said that people often seem to forget the impact this has on our own mental health, let alone children. “We need not be scared to talk about concepts such as puberty; it’s a natural process and should not be considered taboo. They need to be prepared for these changes to be able to embrace them as part of growing up,” said Douglas.

She added that the effects of body shaming on children that comes from families, peers, and social media can have significant effects on a child’s emotional and psychological well-being. “It can range from well-meaning ‘advice’ to harmful social aggression and insults both offline (school and home),” she added. For children to feel good about themselves, they need to have a positive self-esteem and they need to feel they are capable, worthy and accepted for who they are, and not what they look like.

“Modelling body positivity in the home is crucial, our children learn from what they see and hear.” She encourages everyone to focus on attributes like being funny, thoughtful and kind, which allows for their children to develop a healthier and holistic impression of who they are. “People who make them feel good through a non-judgemental and compassionate attitude,” added Douglas. Siyamthanda Mqhayisa, Master’s student in religion and theology at the University of the Western Cape, said that the society had normalised hating children and adults who are overweight.