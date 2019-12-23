IT’S a scene straight from the Arctic: a sled pulled by a pack of huskies, panting and exhilarated by a tough run.
But the white surface they’re gliding over isn’t snow; it’s sand on Muizenberg beach. Mush It Up is a local organisation which exercises pet huskies the way they were bred for: by lashing them up to a pack of dogs and making them work together to pull a sled.
Husky lover Sam Gunter started Mush It Up in 2009 to safely exercise Nordic dogs in the South African climate. Mushing is a sport or transport method that uses dogs to pull a sled and is usually employed in cold countries where the sled can slide over a frozen surface like snow or ice - but Gunter has adapted it to the open spaces of Cape Town’s beaches.
“Huskies don’t belong in this country. In recent years, we’ve seen a dramatic rise in the number of unwanted, neglected and abandoned huskies,” Gunter said.
According to the Mush It Up website, huskies don’t make good pets for people who aren’t willing to exercise them hard, as they often need to run between 10km and 20km every day.