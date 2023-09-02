IGCSE Top Achievers: Reddam House Durbanville pupils obtain A-levels

Cape Town - It may be hard to believe, but some students actually get excited by exams, and they don't find exams nerve-racking, but a great challenge. Learners from Reddam House Durbanville took part in the Cambridge International exams that has two main externally recognised assessments, namely IGCSE and AS/A-Levels , it is with pleasure to say the school is very proud of them.

Their outstanding work ethic and the combined IGCSE and AS Level certificates afford students their exemption to study for a degree in South Africa or internationally, in every major university in the world. Soyeon Lee, who achieved an astounding 99% in Mathematics, with her lowest score still impressively high at 91%, said that she was pleasantly surprised when she got her results. “I felt overjoyed as it felt like a reward for the work I had put in the past year and a half. My parents and my sisters were tremendously excited when they saw the results I had obtained for my IGCSE. In the future,” said Soyeon.

Soyeon hopes to be able to study medicine after she graduates and she said that while preparing for exams, she used handouts and the notes from her teachers and with the help of a textbook. “I was confident that I knew the content thoroughly. I did as many past papers as I could to prepare myself for the different types of questions that may be asked,” she added. Sarah Webber got 92% for A Level French with a distinction in Speaking, shares her interest in doing a B Social Science degree, with subjects including foreign languages, politics and economics.

Webber said that the morning that her French results were released she was hopeful as well as nervous, as she has been aiming to improve on her AS level mark. “I was incredibly pleased with the results and my family were equally delighted about my success. I am glad that my love of the French language and hard work towards the subject shone through,” said Sarah. For the exams she had to study three works of French literature, including some of historical and social context, to be able to write essays on the characters and themes.

“This challenged me as I had never read a whole book in French before; however, reading in the language immensely improved my fluency and proved to be a highly enjoyable experience.” She would like to pursue a Bachelor of Social Science degree at the University of Cape Town in 2024 and continue to study French. “I will study German, which I have been learning in my free time since completing my AS level.”

Rafael Montero da Silva who obtain 70% for A-Level Spanish with a distinction in Speaking said that he is very happy about the results however she is not satisfied ”It's nevertheless a decent result and I hope to carry this onto my other subjects. I have always loved Spanish and it will always be a part of my life,” added Rafael. Regardless he was happy to wake up early to a good result and it set a good tone for the rest of the day.