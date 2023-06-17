Ignite your child's essential reading skills with this book.

Cape Town - Do you have plenty of room for guessing or prediction elements? Then, Help! My Mouth's on Fire Is the right book for your child. The book is great for young children between ages of four-eight years old. However, it can be also read by parents, older siblings, teachers and caregivers.

The book was published in April by Wendy Ann Zelna Hammond, a former qualified specialised teacher in the field of learning difficulties with more than 25 years of teaching experience. Hammond said that the book can teach kids things like dangerous or unsafe substances/liquids at home and also help kids to know the dangers of bottles and containers by looking at pictures and labels. “Children can also help remind their parents to store hazardous substances in safer places, and young children can learn about the specific purpose of detergents etc.,” said Hammond.

The significance of the title and the front cover of the book are complementary. Hammond said that young readers may guess and wonder why the protagonist's mouth is on fire. “The title thus creates curiosity, a pivotal element of good storytelling,” she added. Interestingly, the book has an instructional segment for teachers and parents. On page 28, there's an awareness of open-ended and closed-ended questions to spark discussion between the child and the teacher or parent for the development of critical thinking from a young age.

The book also includes an explicit vocabulary expansion component to empower articulated young readers; it can also be used as an independent reader for Grade 3. Olivia Cook, a parent who bought the book for her children, says that the book is useful and beautifully written. “I appreciated the clarity in the storytelling as well as the beautiful descriptive languages that made it interesting,” said Cook.